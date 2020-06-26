Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

116 Ridgeway Available 07/01/20 Large Split Level Home in Established Neighborhood - AVAILABLE 7/5: This Ranch Style, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house is well maintained and close to TX State campus. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main living level with a private bedroom and living area down stairs. The house still has original hardwood floors in most rooms, open formal dining room, lots of natural light, inside washer dryer/connections and plenty of storage space. The house sits up on top of a hill on a large lot. Tenants can sit on their back covered porch to BBQ or enjoy the wildlife.



Not really interested in pets and looking for quiet tenants to compliment the neighborhood. House is zoned single-family.



Call today for a showing or if you have any questions!

(512)396-4580



