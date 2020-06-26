All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

116 Ridgeway

116 Ridgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Ridgeway Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Ridgeway - Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
116 Ridgeway Available 07/01/20 Large Split Level Home in Established Neighborhood - AVAILABLE 7/5: This Ranch Style, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house is well maintained and close to TX State campus. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main living level with a private bedroom and living area down stairs. The house still has original hardwood floors in most rooms, open formal dining room, lots of natural light, inside washer dryer/connections and plenty of storage space. The house sits up on top of a hill on a large lot. Tenants can sit on their back covered porch to BBQ or enjoy the wildlife.

Not really interested in pets and looking for quiet tenants to compliment the neighborhood. House is zoned single-family.

Call today for a showing or if you have any questions!
(512)396-4580

(RLNE4956409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Ridgeway have any available units?
116 Ridgeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Ridgeway have?
Some of 116 Ridgeway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Ridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
116 Ridgeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Ridgeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Ridgeway is pet friendly.
Does 116 Ridgeway offer parking?
Yes, 116 Ridgeway offers parking.
Does 116 Ridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Ridgeway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Ridgeway have a pool?
No, 116 Ridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 116 Ridgeway have accessible units?
No, 116 Ridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Ridgeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Ridgeway does not have units with dishwashers.
