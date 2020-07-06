All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 112 West Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
112 West Ave.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

112 West Ave.

112 West Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

112 West Avenue, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview East

Amenities

cable included
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
hot tub
Unit Amenities
cable included
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
hot tub
internet access
This contemporary community offers the perfect atmosphere for dynamic student living! Live right on the tram route less than a mile from TSU. From the free cookie and coffee bar to the glittering swimming pool and hot tub, you'll have plenty of ways to unwind after a long day of classes. Inside this chic apartment you'll find free cable with HBO, free Internet, a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in closet and plenty of storage space! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West Ave. have any available units?
112 West Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 West Ave. have?
Some of 112 West Ave.'s amenities include cable included, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
112 West Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 112 West Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 112 West Ave. offer parking?
No, 112 West Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 112 West Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 West Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 112 West Ave. has a pool.
Does 112 West Ave. have accessible units?
No, 112 West Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 West Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District