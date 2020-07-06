112 West Ave.

Amenities
This contemporary community offers the perfect atmosphere for dynamic student living! Live right on the tram route less than a mile from TSU. From the free cookie and coffee bar to the glittering swimming pool and hot tub, you'll have plenty of ways to unwind after a long day of classes. Inside this chic apartment you'll find free cable with HBO, free Internet, a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in closet and plenty of storage space! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.