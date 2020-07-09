Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

112 Crest Available 07/16/20 APPLICATION PENDING:Close to TX State Bus Stop! - Available 7/20. This duplex is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1200ft unit. It features tile flooring in kitchen and dining area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms with his/hers closets, washer/dryer connections inside, lots of storage space and a nicely shaded back yard.



Owner provides lawn service, but tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry not interested in pets.



Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580



(RLNE5779488)