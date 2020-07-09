All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 112 Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
112 Crest
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

112 Crest

112 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

112 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
112 Crest Available 07/16/20 APPLICATION PENDING:Close to TX State Bus Stop! - Available 7/20. This duplex is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1200ft unit. It features tile flooring in kitchen and dining area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet in bedrooms with his/hers closets, washer/dryer connections inside, lots of storage space and a nicely shaded back yard.

Owner provides lawn service, but tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry not interested in pets.

Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580

(RLNE5779488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Crest have any available units?
112 Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Crest have?
Some of 112 Crest's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Crest currently offering any rent specials?
112 Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Crest is pet friendly.
Does 112 Crest offer parking?
No, 112 Crest does not offer parking.
Does 112 Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Crest have a pool?
No, 112 Crest does not have a pool.
Does 112 Crest have accessible units?
No, 112 Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Crest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District