Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

AUGUST MOVE IN!! Adorable two story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home with covered balcony. A perfect roommate plan with each bedroom having their own bathrooms and walk­in closets. Island kitchen opens to the family room. The balcony provides a view of the greenbelt, hike and bike trail, and farm land with deer and a gorgeous sunset! The front yard xeriscaping gives the home a beautiful street appeal. Come see it!