Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

105 LBJ Cove

105 Lbj Cove · (512) 396-4580
Location

105 Lbj Cove, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 LBJ Cove · Avail. Aug 6

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
105 LBJ Cove Available 08/06/20 Great Price on 3/1 Duplex - 3/1 Duplex on quiet culdesac...close to TX ST Campus...but not too close !! Yard maintenance is included in rent. Looking for quality Tenant who will appreciate a quality place to live. Kitchen has been remodeled in the past year! Brick exterior, tile flooring, established neighborhood.
Tenant is responsible for utilities. Fridge, Range, Dishwasher is provided, Washer/ Dryer connections available.

Not interested in pets, parties, or problems.

Contact for more information and showing. 512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4167072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 LBJ Cove have any available units?
105 LBJ Cove has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 LBJ Cove have?
Some of 105 LBJ Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 LBJ Cove currently offering any rent specials?
105 LBJ Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 LBJ Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 LBJ Cove is pet friendly.
Does 105 LBJ Cove offer parking?
No, 105 LBJ Cove does not offer parking.
Does 105 LBJ Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 LBJ Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 LBJ Cove have a pool?
No, 105 LBJ Cove does not have a pool.
Does 105 LBJ Cove have accessible units?
No, 105 LBJ Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 105 LBJ Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 LBJ Cove has units with dishwashers.
