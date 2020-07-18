Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

105 Fort Griffin Drive Available 08/26/19 Stunning Model Home - Whether you're downsizing or moving up, get all the space you need inside this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage craftsman style home. The spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook opens up to a large high ceiling family room so you stay included in the family conversations! The master suite is located on the main level and is separated from the others. Up stairs you can access and enjoy time in their private living room, office area and 2 bedrooms.



This stunning home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Lawson Fireside wood flooring throughout with tile in the wet areas, custom natural light blinds, laundry facility, wired alarm system with outdoor camera, water softener and much more. Enjoy the outdoors and your zero-scape yard that backs a green space or on either of your two covered porches! The community amenities include a swimming pool, splash pad, play ground, Blanco Vista Elementary School and walking/ biking trails around Five Mile Dam Park.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard, alarm services and following HOA Rules. We are looking for tenants to care for the place as if it was their own. Sorry, absolutely not interested in pets.



Call us to set up a showing 512-757-9921



(RLNE5024206)