105 Fort Griffin Drive

105 Fort Griffin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Fort Griffin Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
105 Fort Griffin Drive Available 08/26/19 Stunning Model Home - Whether you're downsizing or moving up, get all the space you need inside this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage craftsman style home. The spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook opens up to a large high ceiling family room so you stay included in the family conversations! The master suite is located on the main level and is separated from the others. Up stairs you can access and enjoy time in their private living room, office area and 2 bedrooms.

This stunning home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Lawson Fireside wood flooring throughout with tile in the wet areas, custom natural light blinds, laundry facility, wired alarm system with outdoor camera, water softener and much more. Enjoy the outdoors and your zero-scape yard that backs a green space or on either of your two covered porches! The community amenities include a swimming pool, splash pad, play ground, Blanco Vista Elementary School and walking/ biking trails around Five Mile Dam Park.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard, alarm services and following HOA Rules. We are looking for tenants to care for the place as if it was their own. Sorry, absolutely not interested in pets.

Call us to set up a showing 512-757-9921

(RLNE5024206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Fort Griffin Drive have any available units?
105 Fort Griffin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Fort Griffin Drive have?
Some of 105 Fort Griffin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Fort Griffin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Fort Griffin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Fort Griffin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Fort Griffin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 105 Fort Griffin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Fort Griffin Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Fort Griffin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Fort Griffin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Fort Griffin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 105 Fort Griffin Drive has a pool.
Does 105 Fort Griffin Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Fort Griffin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Fort Griffin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Fort Griffin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
