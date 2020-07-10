104 Grant Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Great location close to Texas State, Wonder World Dr. with easy access to I-35. Close to Purgatory Creek and neighborhood park. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a fenced yard and two car garage. Available June 20th. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee per pet. Occupancy Restriction- home is located in a single family residential zone; no more than two unrelated occupants per city ordinance. Owner will consider $1,450 rent for a two year lease. Tenant to verify schools. No showings until current tenants vacate.