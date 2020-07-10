All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

Location

104 Grant Court, San Marcos, TX 78666
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location close to Texas State, Wonder World Dr. with easy access to I-35. Close to Purgatory Creek and neighborhood park. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a fenced yard and two car garage. Available June 20th. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee per pet. Occupancy Restriction- home is located in a single family residential zone; no more than two unrelated occupants per city ordinance. Owner will consider $1,450 rent for a two year lease. Tenant to verify schools. No showings until current tenants vacate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Grant Court have any available units?
104 Grant Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Grant Court have?
Some of 104 Grant Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Grant Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Grant Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Grant Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Grant Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Grant Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Grant Court offers parking.
Does 104 Grant Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Grant Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Grant Court have a pool?
No, 104 Grant Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Grant Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Grant Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Grant Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Grant Court has units with dishwashers.

