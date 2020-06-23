All apartments in San Marcos
1028 Sycamore Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

1028 Sycamore Street

1028 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Sycamore Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Rio Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable home in great location! This 2/1 also has beautiful hardwood flooring in the living area and a cozy fireplace. There's hard tile throughout the kitchen and bright breakfast area. The garage has been converted for extra space and offers vinyl plank flooring. Home also offers nice sized backyard with deck and building for extra storage! Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Sycamore Street have any available units?
1028 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 1028 Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1028 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 1028 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1028 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1028 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.

