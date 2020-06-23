1028 Sycamore Street, San Marcos, TX 78666 Rio Vista
Adorable home in great location! This 2/1 also has beautiful hardwood flooring in the living area and a cozy fireplace. There's hard tile throughout the kitchen and bright breakfast area. The garage has been converted for extra space and offers vinyl plank flooring. Home also offers nice sized backyard with deck and building for extra storage! Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
