Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
102 Lady Bird Lane
102 Lady Bird Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
102 Lady Bird Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Very nice 2/1 right off Craddock. WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! The property has new flooring, fresh paint, and with full size washer/dryer connections. No pets. No smoking on or in property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Lady Bird Lane have any available units?
102 Lady Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 102 Lady Bird Lane have?
Some of 102 Lady Bird Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 102 Lady Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lady Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lady Bird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Lady Bird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 102 Lady Bird Lane offer parking?
No, 102 Lady Bird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lady Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Lady Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lady Bird Lane have a pool?
No, 102 Lady Bird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 102 Lady Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 102 Lady Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lady Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Lady Bird Lane has units with dishwashers.
