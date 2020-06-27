102 Lady Bird Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher ceiling fan bbq/grill some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

Very nice 2/1 right off Craddock. WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! The property has new flooring, fresh paint, and with full size washer/dryer connections. No pets. No smoking on or in property.