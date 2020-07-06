7122 Stone Meadow Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool garage

Lovely and recently renovated Townhouse with partial views of the Lake. You can walk to the lake or to the HOA Pool from this Jewel. It offers 3 huge bedrooms. Each guest room has its own vanity and toilet in bathroom, only sharing the tub-shower. Master has its own private balcony with amazing Lake views, walk-in closet and fireplace with his and hers sinks. The kitchen has just been remodeled with new granite counter tops, backsplash, faucet, cabinets and stove. Eating bar with sink all new. Yard has access to empty lot in the back that goes to the lake. Closets galore. Welcoming courtyard. 1 Garage plus one carport. Enjoy the pool steps from your property. Small Circle street. Come and enjoy the lake life.