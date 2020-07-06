All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:48 AM

7122 Stone Meadow Circle

7122 Stone Meadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7122 Stone Meadow Circle, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Lovely and recently renovated Townhouse with partial views of the Lake. You can walk to the lake or to the HOA Pool from this Jewel. It offers 3 huge bedrooms. Each guest room has its own vanity and toilet in bathroom, only sharing the tub-shower. Master has its own private balcony with amazing Lake views, walk-in closet and fireplace with his and hers sinks. The kitchen has just been remodeled with new granite counter tops, backsplash, faucet, cabinets and stove. Eating bar with sink all new. Yard has access to empty lot in the back that goes to the lake. Closets galore. Welcoming courtyard. 1 Garage plus one carport. Enjoy the pool steps from your property. Small Circle street. Come and enjoy the lake life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have any available units?
7122 Stone Meadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have?
Some of 7122 Stone Meadow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7122 Stone Meadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7122 Stone Meadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 Stone Meadow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle offers parking.
Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle has a pool.
Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7122 Stone Meadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7122 Stone Meadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

