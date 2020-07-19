Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 401 Burlwood CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
401 Burlwood CT
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 Burlwood CT
401 Burlwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
401 Burlwood Court, Round Rock, TX 78664
Willowbend Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nice 2/2/1 duplex unit with a fenced back yard. Vinyl wood plank flooring and carpet. Gas stove/oven. Located very close to Bowman Park and PFC Robert P Hernandez Middle School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Burlwood CT have any available units?
401 Burlwood CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 401 Burlwood CT have?
Some of 401 Burlwood CT's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 Burlwood CT currently offering any rent specials?
401 Burlwood CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Burlwood CT pet-friendly?
No, 401 Burlwood CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 401 Burlwood CT offer parking?
No, 401 Burlwood CT does not offer parking.
Does 401 Burlwood CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Burlwood CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Burlwood CT have a pool?
No, 401 Burlwood CT does not have a pool.
Does 401 Burlwood CT have accessible units?
No, 401 Burlwood CT does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Burlwood CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Burlwood CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681
Similar Pages
Round Rock 1 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Teravista
Forest Creek
La Frontera Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College
Austin Community College District