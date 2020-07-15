3649 Rams Horn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous newer construction home in lovely neighborhood - Beautiful 2015 build home in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood of Round Rock. Excellent upgrades throughout from granite counters, dark stained 42" cabinets, to great flooring! Vinyl wood and tile flooring everywhere but carpeted 2 bedrooms. Wrap around back covered patio and easily maintained back yard. Perfect for lounging or entertaining. Gorgeous arched walkways, beautiful lighting fixtures, Room at entryway with wood flooring and stunning windows lining the wall top to bottom- could be an office, den, or spare room! Upgraded Washer & Dryer + Fridge with water ice dispenser all included.



