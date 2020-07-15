All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3649 Rams Horn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3649 Rams Horn Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3649 Rams Horn Way

3649 Rams Horn Way · (512) 504-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3649 Rams Horn Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Eagle Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3649 Rams Horn Way · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous newer construction home in lovely neighborhood - Beautiful 2015 build home in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood of Round Rock. Excellent upgrades throughout from granite counters, dark stained 42" cabinets, to great flooring! Vinyl wood and tile flooring everywhere but carpeted 2 bedrooms. Wrap around back covered patio and easily maintained back yard. Perfect for lounging or entertaining. Gorgeous arched walkways, beautiful lighting fixtures, Room at entryway with wood flooring and stunning windows lining the wall top to bottom- could be an office, den, or spare room! Upgraded Washer & Dryer + Fridge with water ice dispenser all included.

(RLNE4106328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Rams Horn Way have any available units?
3649 Rams Horn Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Rams Horn Way have?
Some of 3649 Rams Horn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Rams Horn Way currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Rams Horn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Rams Horn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Rams Horn Way is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Rams Horn Way offer parking?
No, 3649 Rams Horn Way does not offer parking.
Does 3649 Rams Horn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Rams Horn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Rams Horn Way have a pool?
No, 3649 Rams Horn Way does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Rams Horn Way have accessible units?
No, 3649 Rams Horn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Rams Horn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Rams Horn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3649 Rams Horn Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity