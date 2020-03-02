2408 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665 Settlers Overlook
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready! Great open floor plan with a large backyard!. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. All bedrooms are upstairs. Move in Ready! No puppies or aggressive breed dogs. Contact Brittany for more information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 Bluffstone Drive have any available units?
2408 Bluffstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Bluffstone Drive have?
Some of 2408 Bluffstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Bluffstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Bluffstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Bluffstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Bluffstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Bluffstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Bluffstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2408 Bluffstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Bluffstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Bluffstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2408 Bluffstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Bluffstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2408 Bluffstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Bluffstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Bluffstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
