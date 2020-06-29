Rent Calculator
213 Creek Ridge Ln
213 Creek Ridge Ln
213 Creek Ridge Lane
·
Location
213 Creek Ridge Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Asthon Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
213 Creekridge - 3/2 beautiful home in established neighborhood. Office/study, large open living room, fenced yard
(RLNE3533339)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln have any available units?
213 Creek Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 213 Creek Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
213 Creek Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Creek Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Creek Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Creek Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
