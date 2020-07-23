All apartments in Round Rock
1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804
1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804

1620 Bryant Drive · (781) 775-4051
Location

1620 Bryant Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Newer 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage 1,852 sqft townhouse. Both Master bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room are upstairs. Downstairs features a half bath and an open floor plan including a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen. The modern kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator.

The HOA takes care of all landscaping and the back patio is open to a wide green space. This is a safe, quiet community with a pool just down the street and in a fantastic location with quick access to many highways near the Dell campus. A walking trail is next to the property and many restaurants, theaters, shopping and schools are close by. Close to SH 45, SH 130, and I-35.

Owner pays for trash & HOA. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, TV/internet. Previous references and a credit check is required. Pets may be negotiable for the right tenant.

Available August 7th.

(RLNE5935442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 have any available units?
1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 have?
Some of 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 offers parking.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 has a pool.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 have accessible units?
No, 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804 has units with dishwashers.
