1620 Bryant Dr Unit 1804

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room

Newer 2 Master bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage 1,852 sqft townhouse. Both Master bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry room are upstairs. Downstairs features a half bath and an open floor plan including a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen. The modern kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator.



The HOA takes care of all landscaping and the back patio is open to a wide green space. This is a safe, quiet community with a pool just down the street and in a fantastic location with quick access to many highways near the Dell campus. A walking trail is next to the property and many restaurants, theaters, shopping and schools are close by. Close to SH 45, SH 130, and I-35.



Owner pays for trash & HOA. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, TV/internet. Previous references and a credit check is required. Pets may be negotiable for the right tenant.



Available August 7th.



(RLNE5935442)