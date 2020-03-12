1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd

Amenities

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.



Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Quartz countertops



Subway Tile Backsplash



2-Inch Vinyl Wood Blinds



Black-on-Black Designer Appliance Package



Ceiling Fans



Custom Lighting



Designer Paint



Elegant Crown Molding



Gourmet Kitchen Islands



Maple Cabinetry



Modern Kitchens



Personal Fenced-In Yards



Personal Patios & Balconies with Storage



Relaxing Garden-Style Tubs



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Walk-In Showers with Glass Enclosures



Wood-Style Flooring



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



24-Hour Cardio Fitness Center



Clothes Care Center



Controlled-Access Gates



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tranquil Fountain



Covered Parking



Detached Garages Available



Executive Business Center



Game Room with Billiards Table



iCafe with Coffee Bar & Complimentary WiFi



Minutes from IH-35, Highway 79 and FM 1460



Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi



Sand Volleyball Court



Steps from Nature Trail for Hiking & Biking



Cozy Outdoor Fireplace



We Love Pets!



