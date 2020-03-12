All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:58 PM

1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd

1300 South a W Grimes Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1300 South a W Grimes Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. 

Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Quartz countertops

Subway Tile Backsplash

2-Inch Vinyl Wood Blinds

Black-on-Black Designer Appliance Package

Ceiling Fans

Custom Lighting

Designer Paint

Elegant Crown Molding

Gourmet Kitchen Islands

Maple Cabinetry

Modern Kitchens

Personal Fenced-In Yards

Personal Patios & Balconies with Storage

Relaxing Garden-Style Tubs

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Walk-In Showers with Glass Enclosures

Wood-Style Flooring

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Online Payments Available

24-Hour Cardio Fitness Center

Clothes Care Center

Controlled-Access Gates

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tranquil Fountain

Covered Parking

Detached Garages Available

Executive Business Center

Game Room with Billiards Table

iCafe with Coffee Bar & Complimentary WiFi

Minutes from IH-35, Highway 79 and FM 1460

Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi

Sand Volleyball Court

Steps from Nature Trail for Hiking & Biking

Cozy Outdoor Fireplace

We Love Pets!

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd have any available units?
1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd have?
Some of 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd has a pool.
Does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 N. AW Grimes Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity