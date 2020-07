Amenities

Beautiful one story in Stonebridge Meadows near the lake and Historic Downtown Rockwall. Granite counter tops in kitchen, new paint and walk-in wet bar with sink. Wood laminate in bedrooms and dining, travertine in both baths. Large dining room is a great flex space for your needs. Spacious Master has attached bath and 2 walk-in closets. Great schools including Reinhardt Elementary's brand new building. Easy access to Hwy 66 to George Bush as well as I-30.