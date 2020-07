Amenities

hardwood floors parking pool air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool

NEW AC!!!!! This beautiful home is located in Rockwall just 2 miles from the downtown square, that host many options for dinning and shopping. With just under 3000 sq ft, it offers 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, with office, game room and a open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful bamboo wood floors. Also with this home is an amazing community pool, that the entire family will enjoy. home is also for sell!!