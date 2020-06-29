All apartments in Rockwall
750 Turtle Cove Blvd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:45 PM

750 Turtle Cove Blvd

750 Turtle Cove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

750 Turtle Cove Boulevard, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home close to Lake Ray Hubbard!! - In Gated community, nice 4 bedroom with 2 living, 2 dining areas. Newly fenced backyard is shaded for evening enjoyment or welcome the morning sun as you have coffee in the screened in porch. Spacious family area with cozy nook. Quiet location within short walk to the recreational facilities, tennis courts and pool. On a quiet corner on first street from Lake Ray Hubbard. Pets are allowed no more then 40 lbs! **HOA cuts the front yard grass once a week. The flower beds and the back yard are to be taken care by the tenants.**

(RLNE4995745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have any available units?
750 Turtle Cove Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have?
Some of 750 Turtle Cove Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Turtle Cove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
750 Turtle Cove Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Turtle Cove Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd offer parking?
No, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd has a pool.
Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Turtle Cove Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Turtle Cove Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

