Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Wood creek with lots of room. This 4 bed room 2.5 bath is a unique find. With the Master down and three rooms up there is plenty of room for all. At the top of the stairs there is a great area for a play room or an extra living room where one can relax and be alone. The master bed is down stairs and has 2 points of entry which makes this lay out a great option.