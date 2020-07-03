All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 678 York Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
678 York Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:47 PM

678 York Drive

678 York Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

678 York Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home by Drees Custom Builder, with 3 beds, 3 baths, and 3 car garage. House faces a greenbelt with full grown trees. Inside the home, you will be greeted with an open floor plan with hand-scraped hardwood floor throughout all major areas. Big study in front of home with view to the greenbelt. Plantation shutter throughout entire home for the best combination of modern and timeless look. Modern kitchen with custom cabinets overlooking the spacious living room featuring a gas fireplace. Relax outside in an airy covered patio, also features a gas fireplace. An elegant master bath with an oversized shower finishes the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 York Drive have any available units?
678 York Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 678 York Drive have?
Some of 678 York Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 York Drive currently offering any rent specials?
678 York Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 York Drive pet-friendly?
No, 678 York Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 678 York Drive offer parking?
Yes, 678 York Drive offers parking.
Does 678 York Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 York Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 York Drive have a pool?
No, 678 York Drive does not have a pool.
Does 678 York Drive have accessible units?
No, 678 York Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 678 York Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 York Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 678 York Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 York Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District