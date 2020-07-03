678 York Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home by Drees Custom Builder, with 3 beds, 3 baths, and 3 car garage. House faces a greenbelt with full grown trees. Inside the home, you will be greeted with an open floor plan with hand-scraped hardwood floor throughout all major areas. Big study in front of home with view to the greenbelt. Plantation shutter throughout entire home for the best combination of modern and timeless look. Modern kitchen with custom cabinets overlooking the spacious living room featuring a gas fireplace. Relax outside in an airy covered patio, also features a gas fireplace. An elegant master bath with an oversized shower finishes the home.