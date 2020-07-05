Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
655 Tubbs Rd
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
655 Tubbs Rd
655 Tubbs Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
655 Tubbs Road, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rockwall ISD home for rent! 2 bedrooms with a second living area or could be used as a third bedroom.
Home has a fenced in yard.
-Available immediately
-Pets Welcome
-Deposit generally same as one month rent
-Application fee $35 per person
-Rent is $1295
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 655 Tubbs Rd have any available units?
655 Tubbs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockwall, TX
.
What amenities does 655 Tubbs Rd have?
Some of 655 Tubbs Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 655 Tubbs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
655 Tubbs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Tubbs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Tubbs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 655 Tubbs Rd offer parking?
No, 655 Tubbs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 655 Tubbs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Tubbs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Tubbs Rd have a pool?
No, 655 Tubbs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 655 Tubbs Rd have accessible units?
No, 655 Tubbs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Tubbs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Tubbs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Tubbs Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 655 Tubbs Rd has units with air conditioning.
