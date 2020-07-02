5911 Volunteer Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN Special! $500 off first full months rent. The lease must start no later than January 28, 2019. This beautiful home, located in a gated community will leave you speechless. It features an open floor plan with large windows for natural lighting. The spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances is perfect for cooking and entertaining. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. Behind the home is a tranquil, covered patio for when you want to spend time relaxing outside.