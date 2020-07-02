All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5911 Volunteer Place

5911 Volunteer Place
Location

5911 Volunteer Place, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN Special! $500 off first full months rent. The lease must start no later than January 28, 2019. This beautiful home, located in a gated community will leave you speechless. It features an open floor plan with large windows for natural lighting. The spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances is perfect for cooking and entertaining. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. Behind the home is a tranquil, covered patio for when you want to spend time relaxing outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Volunteer Place have any available units?
5911 Volunteer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 5911 Volunteer Place have?
Some of 5911 Volunteer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Volunteer Place currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Volunteer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Volunteer Place pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Volunteer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 5911 Volunteer Place offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Volunteer Place offers parking.
Does 5911 Volunteer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Volunteer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Volunteer Place have a pool?
No, 5911 Volunteer Place does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Volunteer Place have accessible units?
No, 5911 Volunteer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Volunteer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Volunteer Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 Volunteer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 Volunteer Place does not have units with air conditioning.

