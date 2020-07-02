565 Lone Rider Court

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom home with two living areas, two dining areas and game-room backing to Caruth Lakes. This is a great home with lots of upgrades; two master closets, two bedrooms down, two up, lots of closet space with walk-in closets in all the bedrooms. Home also features a great covered patio with a view of the lake.



Elementary and Middle School Rezoning Effective 2020-2021 Year. Check RockwallISD website for more information.



Fridge, washer, dryer not provided by LL. All leases must end in the Spring or early Summer 2021.