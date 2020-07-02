All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:48 PM

565 Lone Rider Court

565 Lone Rider Court · No Longer Available
Location

565 Lone Rider Court, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom home with two living areas, two dining areas and game-room backing to Caruth Lakes. This is a great home with lots of upgrades; two master closets, two bedrooms down, two up, lots of closet space with walk-in closets in all the bedrooms. Home also features a great covered patio with a view of the lake.

Elementary and Middle School Rezoning Effective 2020-2021 Year. Check RockwallISD website for more information.

Fridge, washer, dryer not provided by LL. All leases must end in the Spring or early Summer 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Lone Rider Court have any available units?
565 Lone Rider Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 565 Lone Rider Court have?
Some of 565 Lone Rider Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Lone Rider Court currently offering any rent specials?
565 Lone Rider Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Lone Rider Court pet-friendly?
No, 565 Lone Rider Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 565 Lone Rider Court offer parking?
Yes, 565 Lone Rider Court offers parking.
Does 565 Lone Rider Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Lone Rider Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Lone Rider Court have a pool?
No, 565 Lone Rider Court does not have a pool.
Does 565 Lone Rider Court have accessible units?
No, 565 Lone Rider Court does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Lone Rider Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Lone Rider Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Lone Rider Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Lone Rider Court does not have units with air conditioning.

