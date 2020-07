Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Open and Bright! Great floorplan Pulte Home with 4 bedrooms or 3 with study, living, dining, den, fireplace, C- tiled floors in kitchen, entry, breakfast, baths; separate jetted tub & shower in master bath; security system; walking distance to the blue ribbon Hartman elementary school. Come over and show it before it is gone, this one will not last! Owner pay HOA and you enjoy community pool, pet case by case.