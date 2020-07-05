All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 526 Yacht Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
526 Yacht Club Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

526 Yacht Club Drive

526 Yacht Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

526 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Exceptionally clean two bedrooms, two full bath townhouse with 2 covered parking spots in front. Large open living area with magnificent deck to enjoy the lake views, sailboats and just a short stroll to the Landing restaurant. Great master suite with glamour master suite bath, plenty of storage and walk in closet. Loft area is located above kitchen. Nice deck is also located off master suite for privacy. 24 hour security, swimming, tennis and much more. Small pet ok with deposit.
$45 app fee per adult. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Yacht Club Drive have any available units?
526 Yacht Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 526 Yacht Club Drive have?
Some of 526 Yacht Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Yacht Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
526 Yacht Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Yacht Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Yacht Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 526 Yacht Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 526 Yacht Club Drive offers parking.
Does 526 Yacht Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Yacht Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Yacht Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 526 Yacht Club Drive has a pool.
Does 526 Yacht Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 526 Yacht Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Yacht Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Yacht Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Yacht Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Yacht Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District