Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
511 Shoreview Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:10 AM

511 Shoreview Drive

511 Shoreview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 Shoreview Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice half duplex located in a very well established, gorgeous neighborhood in Rockwall ISD!! 2 bed, 2 bath with a huge living area and a formal dining. Updated carpet and tile in this home!! Nice kitchen area with breakfast nook and plenty of storage. Updated bathrooms and a very desirable layout. Just a few minutes from amazing shopping and dining in the downtown Rockwall square. Harbor area about 10 minutes away! Homes for lease in this price range are very rare in North Rockwall. This home will not last long. Schedule your private showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
511 Shoreview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 511 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 511 Shoreview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
511 Shoreview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 511 Shoreview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 511 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 511 Shoreview Drive offers parking.
Does 511 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
No, 511 Shoreview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 511 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 511 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Shoreview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Shoreview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

