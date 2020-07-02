430 Yacht Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Fabulous lakefront townhome overlooking Chandlers Landing Marina. Spacious open living area and large bedroom suite. Beautiful lake views from every room in the house. Kitchen features updated granite counter tops with tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors and carpet. Bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and large window lots of natural light. Community features a restaurant and bar within walking distance, tennis courts, playground, marina, walking paths and private ponds. Enjoy relaxing on the covered balcony with stunning lakeview sunsets! Home is also for sale.