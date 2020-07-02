All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 430 Yacht Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
430 Yacht Club Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 Yacht Club Drive

430 Yacht Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Fabulous lakefront townhome overlooking Chandlers Landing Marina. Spacious open living area and large bedroom suite. Beautiful lake views from every room in the house. Kitchen features updated granite counter tops with tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors and carpet. Bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and large window lots of natural light. Community features a restaurant and bar within walking distance, tennis courts, playground, marina, walking paths and private ponds. Enjoy relaxing on the covered balcony with stunning lakeview sunsets! Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Yacht Club Drive have any available units?
430 Yacht Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 430 Yacht Club Drive have?
Some of 430 Yacht Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Yacht Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Yacht Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Yacht Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 Yacht Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 430 Yacht Club Drive offer parking?
No, 430 Yacht Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 Yacht Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Yacht Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Yacht Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 430 Yacht Club Drive has a pool.
Does 430 Yacht Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Yacht Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Yacht Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Yacht Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Yacht Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Yacht Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District