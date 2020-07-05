This home the perfect location in Rockwall ISD! 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with laminate hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout. The large Living room opens to the kitchen and there is an optional office - bedroom and great size backyard. Sprinkler system installed along with a complete tear out of all bushes except Crepe Myrtle trees in front. In the spring the landscape will get installed & yard seeded for grass. New fridge installed. Don't miss this amazing rental opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3724 Sycamore Lane have any available units?
3724 Sycamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3724 Sycamore Lane have?
Some of 3724 Sycamore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Sycamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Sycamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.