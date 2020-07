Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful WATERFRONT home in gated community of Lakeside Village.Free golf. Granite countertops, center island, lots of cabinets make this spacious kitchen a great place for family and entertaining. Living room and dining area have a rich laminate flooring. Walk in laundry room. 8 x 12 workshop area in garage. Back patio is sure to be a favorite place. Close to marina. Beautiful golf course, tennis and pool.



SEE HOA ATTACHMENT TO BE COMPLETED.