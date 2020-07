Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Great location, easy access to The Harbor, I30 and other shopping and amenities. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Full bath, with 2 Living areas and has spacious Breakfast nook with counter height seating. Large living area including Gas fireplace with Marble . Updated with Fresh paint, New tile, New carpet, and Granite counter tops. 2 covered outdoor patios. 2 Car Garage with garage openers. Don't miss this opportunity for a rare rental property in a unique neighborhood!