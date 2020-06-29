2913 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story home in convenient Rockwall location. Inviting combo living and dining area. Family room with fireplace and laminate floor. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tile back splash. Master bath includes separate shower and garden tub. Good size bedrooms are split for privacy . Will go fast at this price. Hurry! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult.Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.