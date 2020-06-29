All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2913 Clear Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2913 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:40 PM

2913 Clear Creek Drive

2913 Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2913 Clear Creek Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home in convenient Rockwall location. Inviting combo living and dining area. Family room with fireplace and laminate floor. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tile back splash. Master bath includes separate shower and garden tub. Good size bedrooms are split for privacy . Will go fast at this price. Hurry! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult.Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
2913 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 2913 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District