2913 Clear Creek Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032 Hickory Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home in convenient Rockwall location. Inviting combo living and dining area. Family room with fireplace and laminate floor. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tile back splash. Master bath includes separate shower and garden tub. Good size bedrooms are split for privacy . Will go fast at this price. Hurry! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult.Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
2913 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 2913 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)