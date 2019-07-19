2691 Eganridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Close to shopping and to downtown Rockwall! Beautifully designed home with large windows and huge fenced in back yard. Neighborhood has mature shade trees and extensive landscaping throughout. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard for boating, fishing, and enjoying the many walking and biking trails. Beautiful wood flooring and large open kitchen. Includes refrigerator, high efficiency HE washer, and dryer. Includes access to community pool, tennis court, golfing, and clubhouse. Available for quick move in!