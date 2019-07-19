All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:28 PM

2691 Eganridge Lane

2691 Eganridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2691 Eganridge Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Close to shopping and to downtown Rockwall! Beautifully designed home with large windows and huge fenced in back yard. Neighborhood has mature shade trees and extensive landscaping throughout. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard for boating, fishing, and enjoying the many walking and biking trails. Beautiful wood flooring and large open kitchen. Includes refrigerator, high efficiency HE washer, and dryer. Includes access to community pool, tennis court, golfing, and clubhouse. Available for quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2691 Eganridge Lane have any available units?
2691 Eganridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2691 Eganridge Lane have?
Some of 2691 Eganridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2691 Eganridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2691 Eganridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 Eganridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2691 Eganridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2691 Eganridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2691 Eganridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2691 Eganridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2691 Eganridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 Eganridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2691 Eganridge Lane has a pool.
Does 2691 Eganridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2691 Eganridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 Eganridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2691 Eganridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2691 Eganridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2691 Eganridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

