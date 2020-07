Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 1 story brick home in sought out after Shores subdivision. This homes features 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas and two full baths with an open floor concept. Kitchen updates include lots of granite counter top space and tile flooring. Spacious bedrooms and a large backyard. Community amenities includes parks, swimming pools, walking trails and much more. Short distance to grocery stores and schools.