244 Mulberry Lane
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:21 PM

244 Mulberry Lane

244 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

244 Mulberry Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY, IMMACULATE HOME IN WINDMILL RIDGE! Perfectly maintained 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in award winning Rockwall ISD! Open and Bright living with brick fireplace and large Kitchen, SS appliances, including refrigerator and utility room (with washer & dryer). Kitchen overlooks covered back patio, perfect for entertaining. Spacious Master Suite with separate shower and jetted tub and two add'l roomy bedrooms. Board on Board wood fence with metal accents. Minutes from 30, Downtown Rockwall and Royse City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
244 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 244 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 244 Mulberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
244 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 244 Mulberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 244 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 244 Mulberry Lane offers parking.
Does 244 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Mulberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
No, 244 Mulberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 244 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 244 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Mulberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Mulberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Mulberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

