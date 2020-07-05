All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 221 Mulberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
221 Mulberry Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

221 Mulberry Lane

221 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

221 Mulberry Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
The correct address is 221 Mulberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087. Move-in ready! Cozy 3-2-2 home in the beautiful Woodcreek Community. Open concept with great layout and features large living area, great kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space, fridge included, split bedrooms, large master closet, big master shower, great sized utility room and coat closet. Enjoy the amenities, such as Club House, Community Pool, Jogging Path-Bike Path, Park, Private Lake-Pond. Yard maintenance paid for by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
221 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 221 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 221 Mulberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
221 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 221 Mulberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 221 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 221 Mulberry Lane offers parking.
Does 221 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Mulberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 221 Mulberry Lane has a pool.
Does 221 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 221 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Mulberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Mulberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Mulberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District