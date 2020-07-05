221 Mulberry Lane

Amenities

The correct address is 221 Mulberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087. Move-in ready! Cozy 3-2-2 home in the beautiful Woodcreek Community. Open concept with great layout and features large living area, great kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet space, fridge included, split bedrooms, large master closet, big master shower, great sized utility room and coat closet. Enjoy the amenities, such as Club House, Community Pool, Jogging Path-Bike Path, Park, Private Lake-Pond. Yard maintenance paid for by landlord.