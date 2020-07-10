All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:51 PM

2200 Fieldcrest Drive

2200 Fieldcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Fieldcrest Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully well kept home in sought after Rockwall ISD! Home has so much to offer!! Kitchen has full SS appliance package including GAS COOKTOP and REFRIGERATOR w ice and water dispenser! Master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms for added privacy, and offers an OASIS in the master bath. SAVOR a long soak in the deep garden tub situated next to separate shower w elegant mosaic tile floor. Dual sinks and a HUGE walk in closet add to the appeal! Nice size utility room has shelving and a drip dry area, great for keeping laundry in the laundry room! Abundant cabinet space, ample windows for natural light, and a large, lush backyard round out this FABULOUS HOME! View today!!! Showings begin June 06 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have any available units?
2200 Fieldcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have?
Some of 2200 Fieldcrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Fieldcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Fieldcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Fieldcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Fieldcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Fieldcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

