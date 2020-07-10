2200 Fieldcrest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully well kept home in sought after Rockwall ISD! Home has so much to offer!! Kitchen has full SS appliance package including GAS COOKTOP and REFRIGERATOR w ice and water dispenser! Master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms for added privacy, and offers an OASIS in the master bath. SAVOR a long soak in the deep garden tub situated next to separate shower w elegant mosaic tile floor. Dual sinks and a HUGE walk in closet add to the appeal! Nice size utility room has shelving and a drip dry area, great for keeping laundry in the laundry room! Abundant cabinet space, ample windows for natural light, and a large, lush backyard round out this FABULOUS HOME! View today!!! Showings begin June 06 2020.