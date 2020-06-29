2180 Garden Crest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

$500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!! Elegance radiates from this 1.5 STORY Home!!! Hardwood floors, contrasting wall-trim paint, and vaulted ceilings give this home an air of sophistication. Abundance of windows allow for lots of natural light. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and is open to living area with fireplace. Window seat in eat in area is perfect for reading, lounging, daydreaming! Great size master bed flows into master bath that boasts dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. All bedrooms are downstairs and game room is upstairs. Nice size back yard with open patio-great for play or relaxing! Access to tons of community amenities!