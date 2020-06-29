All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2180 Garden Crest Drive

2180 Garden Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2180 Garden Crest Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
$500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!! Elegance radiates from this 1.5 STORY Home!!! Hardwood floors, contrasting wall-trim paint, and vaulted ceilings give this home an air of sophistication. Abundance of windows allow for lots of natural light. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and is open to living area with fireplace. Window seat in eat in area is perfect for reading, lounging, daydreaming! Great size master bed flows into master bath that boasts dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. All bedrooms are downstairs and game room is upstairs. Nice size back yard with open patio-great for play or relaxing! Access to tons of community amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have any available units?
2180 Garden Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have?
Some of 2180 Garden Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Garden Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Garden Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Garden Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2180 Garden Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2180 Garden Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2180 Garden Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2180 Garden Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2180 Garden Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 Garden Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2180 Garden Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2180 Garden Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

