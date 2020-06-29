All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 207 Julian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
207 Julian Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:57 PM

207 Julian Drive

207 Julian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

207 Julian Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy one story living in this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan! The home is conveniently located close to major roads, shopping and entertainment in Rockwall ISD. The wonderful home offers a large kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of storage in this eat in kitchen which is open to the family room. The large family room with beautiful fireplace overlooks the large, treed backyard with covered patio! The master suite offers a walk in closet and wonderful master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and relaxing soaking tub. The home also features a separate office or study and a formal dining room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Julian Drive have any available units?
207 Julian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 207 Julian Drive have?
Some of 207 Julian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Julian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Julian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Julian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Julian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 207 Julian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Julian Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Julian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Julian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Julian Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Julian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Julian Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Julian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Julian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Julian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Julian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Julian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District