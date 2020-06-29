207 Julian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy one story living in this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan! The home is conveniently located close to major roads, shopping and entertainment in Rockwall ISD. The wonderful home offers a large kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of storage in this eat in kitchen which is open to the family room. The large family room with beautiful fireplace overlooks the large, treed backyard with covered patio! The master suite offers a walk in closet and wonderful master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and relaxing soaking tub. The home also features a separate office or study and a formal dining room!