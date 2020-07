Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice floor plan located in newer section of Signal Ridge. Large master has walk in closet with double sinks in the bath. Neutral paint colors, crown molding, hardwood floors and updated fixtures makes this a very nice unit. Please remit $40.00 application fee payable to Amhill Financial, LP. and use TAR rental application.

*No cats*