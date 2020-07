Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large Updated Home, Open Floor Plan, Wood Flooring Throughout! Updated Fixtures, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances! Huge Master Suite has Patio Access. Game Room, Media Room & HUGE Walk-in Storage! This home is on a LARGE private lot that backs to a Peaceful Heavily Treed Greenbelt. This is a well maintained landlord managed property- shows like an owner occupied home. Clean, Updated and Move in Ready! Owner will consider pets on a pet case basis