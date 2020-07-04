1878 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace media room

Get here first! Enjoy the sunset from the balcony of this spacious top floor WATERFRONT condo with unobserved views of everything the lake has to offer Has lakeview from living room and kitchen with a wall of glass patio doors

Features an open floor plan, Kitchen has lots of cabinets and countertop space with a island, a huge master suite with double sinks and oversize closet and spacious secondary bedroom Located minutes from I 30 and close to the shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment at The Harbor. Ready for immediate move in. Washer dryer and refrigerator .