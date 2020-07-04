All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 AM

1878 Signal Ridge Place

1878 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1878 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Get here first! Enjoy the sunset from the balcony of this spacious top floor WATERFRONT condo with unobserved views of everything the lake has to offer Has lakeview from living room and kitchen with a wall of glass patio doors
Features an open floor plan, Kitchen has lots of cabinets and countertop space with a island, a huge master suite with double sinks and oversize closet and spacious secondary bedroom Located minutes from I 30 and close to the shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment at The Harbor. Ready for immediate move in. Washer dryer and refrigerator .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
1878 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 1878 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1878 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1878 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1878 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 1878 Signal Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 1878 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1878 Signal Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1878 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1878 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1878 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1878 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1878 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

