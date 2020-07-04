1735 Plummer Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home in the desirable Shores area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, 2 large living areas. Open kitchen with ample cabinet space and atrium overlooking large back yard! Large Master with Jack and Jill bath with full vanity and walk-in closet on each side, 2nd bedroom also has walk-in closet. Floors are brand new laminate and carpet throughout!

- Electric Cooktop and Oven

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator

- Stainless Steel Dishwasher

- Microwave Oven

- Fireplace

Application Fee is $50 per adult. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. No Pets