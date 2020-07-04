All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 6 2020

1735 Plummer Drive

1735 Plummer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Plummer Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 story home in the desirable Shores area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, 2 large living areas. Open kitchen with ample cabinet space and atrium overlooking large back yard! Large Master with Jack and Jill bath with full vanity and walk-in closet on each side, 2nd bedroom also has walk-in closet. Floors are brand new laminate and carpet throughout!
- Electric Cooktop and Oven
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher
- Microwave Oven
- Fireplace
Application Fee is $50 per adult. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Plummer Drive have any available units?
1735 Plummer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1735 Plummer Drive have?
Some of 1735 Plummer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Plummer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Plummer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Plummer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Plummer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1735 Plummer Drive offer parking?
No, 1735 Plummer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Plummer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Plummer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Plummer Drive have a pool?
No, 1735 Plummer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Plummer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1735 Plummer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Plummer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Plummer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Plummer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Plummer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

