1540 Signal Ridge Place

Enjoy Living Near Rockwall's Beautiful Harbor! This truly is a great location! Nice updated 2 bdrm 2 bath condo. End unit for more privacy. Living room has fireplace, dining area, tree shaded balcony, staircase to lead down to multiple pool area it's like having it in your own backyard. Great updated kitchen, beautiful granite counter tops, like new appliances, large pantry. Master has large walk-in closet and balcony. Bath is updated with granite counters and has large walk-in closet. Laundry includes washer and dryer off master. Spiral stair case leads up to 2nd bedroom which features it's own private bath and walk-in closet! So close to the Harbor for walks with entertainment, great dining and shopping!