1507 Greenbrook Drive

Come FALL in love with this ONE-OF-A-KIND 1 story in Meadowcreek Estates. This updated home boasts real hand-scraped HARDWOOD floors throughout, custom texture and paint, modern lighting, and WB fireplace just in time for the cooler weather! Entire HVAC replaced and upgraded in 2017 with 10 year warranty. Energy Efficient 50 gal HW heater. This fantastic floor plan offers 2 living and 2 dining areas, open kitchen to main living space. Formal dining could be used as an open office- complete with built in book shelves. Sip your morning coffee on the back covered patio, surrounded by an 8' privacy fence. 2 car garage complete with built in shelving for extra storage. This home is also FOR SALE MLS#14192282