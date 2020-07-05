All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

1507 Greenbrook Drive

1507 Greenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Greenbrook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come FALL in love with this ONE-OF-A-KIND 1 story in Meadowcreek Estates. This updated home boasts real hand-scraped HARDWOOD floors throughout, custom texture and paint, modern lighting, and WB fireplace just in time for the cooler weather! Entire HVAC replaced and upgraded in 2017 with 10 year warranty. Energy Efficient 50 gal HW heater. This fantastic floor plan offers 2 living and 2 dining areas, open kitchen to main living space. Formal dining could be used as an open office- complete with built in book shelves. Sip your morning coffee on the back covered patio, surrounded by an 8' privacy fence. 2 car garage complete with built in shelving for extra storage. This home is also FOR SALE MLS#14192282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1507 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1507 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Greenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Greenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1507 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Greenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Greenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1507 Greenbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.

