137 Weston Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

MOVE IN READY IN TIME FOR SCHOOL! REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 1 STORY MINUTES FROM I-30 W- EASY ACCESS TO GEORGE BUSH & CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & LAKE! NO CARPET! BEAUTIFUL GRAYISH WOOD LAM PLANK. ISLAND KITCHEN W- GORGEOUS GRANITE & TILE BACKSPLASH W- A TON OF FRESHLY STAINED CABINETS OPEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM. BOTH BATHS HAVE GRANITE. REPLACED SINKS & FAUCETS IN KIT AND BATHS. VERY NICE DRIVE UP APPEAL. LARGE BACKYARD W- COVERED PATIO & NEWISH FENCE W-STEEL POSTS. (more photos available tomorrow - these photos were taken during remodel this past week.) Baseboards will be replaced, switch plates replaced, backsplash grouted, and property cleaned in the next couple of days. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS