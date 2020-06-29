All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1299 Stanford Drive

1299 Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1299 Stanford Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful OPEN CONCEPT brick home in sought after Rockwall ISD. Within walking distance of renowned Grace Hartman Elementary! Kitchen features granite counter tops with center island, black appliances (refrigerator included) gas cooktop, and 42-inch cabinets. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub in master bath. Modern paint, decorative lighting, designer touches and tons of natural light add to the features that set this home apart. Large fenced in backyard great for play, or just downtime outside. Community features playground, park and pool! Won't last long!!!! Come view today!

Contact agent for showing schedule and additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

