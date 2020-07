Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Absolutely stunning home located in gorgeous community, just a short drive from Ray Hubbard lake! Wait until you see this newly updated kitchen, featuring grey cabinets, subway tile back splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Nice crown molding, tons of natural light and spacious bedrooms throughout. The spacious master suite is equipped with a jetted tub and great storage space. Home is on over sized lot, giving you plenty of room to entertain. Come view today!