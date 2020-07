Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New flooring throughout the entire home, new paint, new quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and kitchen and bathroom cabinets have new paint! This home is cozy, bright and inviting. Large Backyard! Located close to I-30 and only minutes away from shopping, restaurants and other retail. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.