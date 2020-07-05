120 Pinion Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, three bedroom, 1 study room and two bath home only few minutes away from the Rockwall Harbor! Ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan from living room to kitchen and high ceiling. Hardwood floor in living room and study room. Home displays a wide open new carpet, and tile floor plan with high ceilings Kitchen features an island. Equipped with electric range oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bathroom is complete with separate shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Big covered patio space for outdoor activities. Also includes a washer and dryer utility room and 2 car garage!

Available to views and move in by Sept 20.