Rockwall, TX
120 Pinion Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:55 AM

120 Pinion Lane

120 Pinion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

120 Pinion Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, three bedroom, 1 study room and two bath home only few minutes away from the Rockwall Harbor! Ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan from living room to kitchen and high ceiling. Hardwood floor in living room and study room. Home displays a wide open new carpet, and tile floor plan with high ceilings Kitchen features an island. Equipped with electric range oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bathroom is complete with separate shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Big covered patio space for outdoor activities. Also includes a washer and dryer utility room and 2 car garage!
Available to views and move in by Sept 20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Pinion Lane have any available units?
120 Pinion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 120 Pinion Lane have?
Some of 120 Pinion Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Pinion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Pinion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Pinion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 Pinion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 120 Pinion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Pinion Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Pinion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Pinion Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Pinion Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Pinion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Pinion Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Pinion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Pinion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Pinion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Pinion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Pinion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

